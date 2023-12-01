The Traitors Season Two Has Just Announced Some Major Additions To Its Format

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

The Traitors. You know it. You love it. The instantly iconic reality show on the BBC, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, based on lies, deception, trust and, well, betrayal.

Season one, which aired at the back end of 2022, was reality TV gold – but despite the announcement that season two wouldn’t air until 2024, that’s not to say fans aren’t being fed with exciting news.

Advertisement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) today from a TV insider, a few major additions to the format of the show have been confirmed.

The first supplement to The Traitors is a “visual podcast” hosted by none other than Ed Gamble, called Uncloaked.

Uncloaked will also feature exclusive interviews with whichever player gets banished and/or murdered in each episode - and, in a highly-lamented missing feature from season one, every episode of Uncloaked will feature the moment that eliminated players find out the identity of the traitors.

“How will they react when they discover who has been betraying them?” a release read.

NEW 🚨 #TheTraitors is back with a SIDE SHOW!



Uncloaked is a visual podcast hosted by Ed Gamble, which will air on BBC Two featuring exclusive interviews with the murdered and banished contestants PLUS showing the moments they find out who the Traitors are! 👀 pic.twitter.com/p0Lmaihg4m — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 1, 2023

Advertisement

In statement as reported by the BBC, Ed said: “The first series of The Traitors was my absolute obsession, and I cannot wait to delve deep into series 2 and dissect all the twists and turns it has to offer. It goes without saying that I am 100% faithful.”

The second season of The Traitors will once again be hosted by turtle neck aficionado herself Claudia Winkleman, and follow the same basic format of season one.

That’s not to say that there won’t be twists to keep viewing fresh, though; show producers have addressed the “difficult” problem they’ve had to contend with in season two, due to the new cast having presumably watched and learned from season one.

“They’re going to come to us with pre-planned ideas of the way they think it’s going to go, and obviously it’s our job to make sure that they’re always kept on their toes and they don’t know what’s around every corner,” a producer of Studio Lambert said.

Thankfully, the basic format of season two will stay the same;

A small group of players (3 in season one) become Traitors, and must work to eliminate the other contestants – the Faithfuls – in order to win the prize fund, which is built up by the entire group in tasks. The Faithfuls must discover the identities of the Traitors and banish them by voting them out.

Advertisement

If, at the end of the series, a Traitor has survived and not been caught and banished, they will steal the entire prize fund – regardless of if there are any Faithfuls present.