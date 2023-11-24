Sorry, Folks... It Sounds Like We Have Longer To Wait For The Traitors Series 2 Than We Thought

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman BBC/David Emery

It’s now been over a year since The Traitors debuted, and the whole nation became hooked on the BBC’s game of deception, trickery, trust and betrayal.

Filming for the second season was completed in September 2023 (after being greenlit in February), leading many of us to assume that the show would return in a similar timeslot to its first series (which launched on 18 November last year).

However, it’s nearly 2024, and so far there’ve only been the smallest of hints about the show’s comeback.

That is, until now – but unfortunately, we have even longer to wait for The Traitors’ return than we first thought.

In an announcement posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, it’s been confirmed that season two will air in the new year.

Production company Studio Lambert shared a brief video of a traitor’s signature hood and lantern, along with the message: “You think you know how to play the game… you don’t.”

This was followed by confirmation of an “early 2024” return for The Traitors on both BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

You think you know how to play the game… you don’t 😈#TheTraitors, coming to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer early 2024 📺 pic.twitter.com/wCFMSwxNI5 — Studio Lambert (@studiolambert) November 24, 2023

One good thing is that we already know the second season of The Traitors will once again be hosted by the fringed icon, eye makeup pioneer and turtle neck aficionado herself Claudia Winkleman.

In fact, Clauds began teasing the new series earlier this month by having various cloaked figures popping up across other BBC properties – including on Strictly Come Dancing.

Show bosses have already addressed the “difficult” problem they’ve had to contend with in season two, as the new cast are now familiar with the show’s twists and turns.

However, one producer has assured fans that the cast will still have as many twists thrown their way to keep series two fresh.