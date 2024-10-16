The UK Could Impose Sanctions On Two Israeli Ministers Over Their 'Abhorrent' Gaza Comments

Palestinian children stand in front of an Israeli bulldozer during an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. via Associated Press

The UK could impose sanctions on two Israeli ministers who have called for an expansion of illegal settlements in Gaza and the West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have also spoken out in favour of blocking aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Keir Starmer described their comments as “abhorrent” and said the government was “looking at” sanctioning the pair.

He said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire. The death toll has passed 42,000 and access to basic services is becoming much harder.

“Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volumes, and provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively.”

Speaking afterwards, the PM’s official spokesman said: “We’ve always been clear that we keep sanctions under review, we will continue to take action to challenge those responsible for illegal settlement and violence.”

A furious row erupted last month after David Lammy announced the UK was suspending around 30 licences to sell arms to Israel over concerns they could be used to break international law.

The foreign secretary this morning said that, according to the UN, “barely any food has entered [Gaza] in the last two weeks”.

“Israel must ensure civilians are protected and ensure routes are open to allow life-saving aid through,” he said.