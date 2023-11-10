The UK Economy Has Flatlined - 3 Days After Rishi Sunak Said It Was Growing

Rishi Sunak made the claim in a video filmed in Downing Street 10 Downing Street

The UK’s economy is officially flatlining - just three days after Rishi Sunak boasted that it was growing.

Data released this morning by the Office for National Statistics showed that gross domestic product (GDP) did not grow at all between July and September.

The findings are a major blow for the prime minister, who made growing the economy one of his five pledges to voters at the start of the year.

GDP is estimated to have shown no growth in July to September (Quarter 3):



▪️ services fell (-0.1%)

▪️ construction grew (+0.1%)

▪️ production was flat (0.0%)



➡️ https://t.co/cy3TeNVTig pic.twitter.com/HHKIe3SOu7 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 10, 2023

In a video released on Tuesday, Sunak insisted he was achieving his goals.

He said: “One year ago I stood on the steps of Downing Street and promised to deliver for the people of this country.

“Today the results are clear. Inflation is down ... the economy is growing and debt is falling.”

This King’s Speech delivers change.



Change in our economy.

Change in our society.

Change in our communities.



It takes long-term decisions for a brighter future ⬇️ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 7, 2023

Sunak has already been criticised after the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank pointed out that debt is actually increasing.

Meanwhile, his promise to cut waiting lists is “in tatters” after figures released yesterday showed they have gone up again.

Commenting on today's ONS data, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "These figures are further evidence that the economy is not working under the Conservatives and working people are worse off.

"At the start of the year, Rishi Sunak promised to get the economy growing. These figures show that growth is flatlining and the British people are paying the price."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "High inflation is the single greatest barrier to economic growth. The best way to sustainably grow our economy right now is stick to our plan and knock inflation on its head."