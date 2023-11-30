In Pictures: The UK Rounds Off November With Snow And Frost

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

As we’re rounding off the last couple of days of November, snow and frost have been hitting the UK. The Met Office has stated that “much colder conditions” are expected across the UK for the rest of this week and into the weekend and overnight temperature figures are set to hit “well below” freezing in some areas.

This is because we’re getting cold air from Scandinavia, which is set to continue into next week with daytime temperatures not expected to rise above single figures and overnight temperatures expected to remain below freezing for much of the country.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for all of the east coast today, from Norwich all the way up to the Orkney islands in Scotland.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “We’ve already seen snow settling in parts of eastern Scotland and northeastern England. As the cold air continues to spread across the UK we also expect to see some snow over the high ground of southwest England overnight tonight and through tomorrow.”

He added that severe weather warnings are likely to be issued and updated over the coming days and urged people to stay up to date with them.

Snow and frost in the UK: in pictures

Residents in Newcastle were quick to share their early snowfall pictures on X (formerly Twitter):

In Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne, today with work and the car park and rooftops had an icing sugar topping.

📸 Glenn Maltman#StormHour #ThePhotoHour #snow #ColdWeather #photo pic.twitter.com/iCIxtERqJ3 — Glenn Maltman (@glennmaltman) November 29, 2023

It’s a cold day in Newcastle with a dusting of snow on the ground @UniofNewcastle! ❄️ We have lots going on to keep us warm and busy at DxNE. Watch this space for forthcoming news and info 👀 and don’t forget we are now on LinkedIn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RMgba6YoQ5 — Diagnostics North East (@DiagnosticsNE) November 29, 2023

The streets and hills of Edinburgh have also had their first dusting of snow this side of 2023:

Bit of snow in South Edinburgh for those with a weather interest ❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/ALzWD6tVN2 — Kev Nicholson (@Kevnicholson88) November 30, 2023

Even much further south in Devon and Cornwall, people have spotted a dusting of snow and frost

Perhaps not enough for a snowman, but it's a white and wintry start to the day for parts of Devon & Cornwall this morning with some rather unexpected snow settling to relatively low levels. pic.twitter.com/ftiPnNzIEA — Official Weather UK 🍂 (@Official_WXUK) November 30, 2023

There be snow down here in Devon. pic.twitter.com/4E9CiLAXxj — Phil (@oasispj38) November 30, 2023

So, is it going to be a white Christmas?

If you’re a fan of the snow, you might be hoping for a white Christmas and these dustings of snow and ice across the UK certainly make it feel likely but unfortunately, according to the Met Office, it’s not that likely.