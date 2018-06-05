The Waugh Zone Tuesday June 5, 2018

It’s summertime, but for Theresa May the leaving isn’t easy. With just weeks to go to the long Parliamentary recess, we are once again seeing a repeat of last year’s desperate race to simply cross the finish line in office. As Robert Peston tweeted (and blogged) last night, some Brexiteers are so exasperated by May’s prevarication on her EU plans that they think her time may be up sooner rather than later: “We can’t go on with TM for much longer. Her inability to show leadership or make a decision is creating a vacuum the remainers use to run riot in. Once the votes are over next week, she has to go!”

Corbyn’s top team have long felt that it may take just one major policy row or big ‘event’ for May to be toppled. Yesterday’s roasting of Chris Grayling over train chaos north and south, with both Tory and Labour MPs ladling on the gravy over his slowly spinning political carcass, felt ominous. The front pages of both the Manchester Evening News and Yorkshire Post (and the Sheffield Star, Lancs Post and many others) have coordinated their condemnation (given the Thameslink commuter cancellations, will the London Evening Standard show solidarity today with its own front page too?). As the Post’s editor rightly said, when Lancashire and Yorkshire are united, “it is quite simply time”. We report on how the Northern Rail cancellations are damaging businesses.

The latest ConHome poll of its members (closely watched by Tory MPs) looked worrying too for No.10. Nearly 70% of members think May should go either immediately or before 2022. Add rows over Heathrow and Corbyn calling May ‘weak’ over her response to Trump’s steel tariffs and you can hear all the cannon to the left of her, cannon to the right of her.

Of course, the PM’s allies calmly insist her stickability is her greatest asset. But as our Owen Bennett reports, the coming round of summer drinks receptions is offering a chance for a string of Tory leadership hopefuls (Johnson, Gove, Patel, Davidson, Raab, Williamson among them) to schmooze their way into backbenchers’ hearts. Last year, after Grant Shapps publicly called for a new leader, David Lidington blamed the speculation on MPs having “too much sun and too much warm prosecco”. He’s since been promoted to de facto DPM, but this year the drinks problem has come earlier. Even if May gets to the recess having survived Windrush, train chaos and Brexit storms, it may not be the last of the summer whines.