The Waugh Zone Wednesday May 16, 2018

It’s PMQs day again and Theresa May will surely want to ram home the latest fall in unemployment, as well as the fact that wages are finally outstripping inflation. For his part, Jeremy Corbyn has a range of topics he could choose, from the Gaza killings to his own Opposition Day motion on Grenfell, to the 63 possible Windrush deportations revealed yesterday. Speaking of PMQs itself, we have a nice blog from former Labour staffer Tom Hamilton on how it’s ‘a joust, not a seminar’, and how Blair’s team only once guessed incorrectly in 10 years the issue the Leader of the Opposition was going to ask. (Tom has a new PMQs book out with Ayesha Hazarika. She’s told Radio 4 that before one session with Cameron, Ed Miliband panicked about his grey hair streak: “I’ve got to ask you something. Just look at me honestly, do you think I look like a badger?”).

Last week, Corbyn wrongfooted May by actually going in on Brexit. Labour has another ‘Humble Address’ vote today to try to get more secret papers published, but that may all be academic after the Brexit Department revealed last night it would finally produce a comprehensive White Paper on its latest plans. The 100-page document will include granular detail on everything from aviation to agriculture and, crucially, is expected to finally narrow down to one option the future customs deal we want with the EU. David Davis rightly said last night this will be the “most significant” publication on the EU since the 2016 referendum itself. It will also mark a victory for DD, who wanted the UK to get on the front foot at last, as the paper will be published next month, before the EU summit.

While Gove and Johnson have gone public in their criticism of the ‘customs partnership’, Davis has preferred to keep his own concerns private. The Times reveals he has written a private letter to the PM attacking the proposal, pointing up the prospect of a legal challenge. Attorney General Jeremy Wright has been asked to provide urgent legal opinion on both the partnership and the ‘max fac’ option.

On the Today programme, May’s de facto DPM David Lidington stressed that what mattered was not ideology but which plan was “most practical”. Yet he also said that the Government was not asking for any longer transition period to allow time to work out that very practical detail. It’s unclear how that tension gets resolved. As for the need for legal advice, Lidington said it was “not something that is special, this is a normal part of everyday Government business”. Maybe. But with some critics suggesting both customs plans are incompatible with EU rules, this could be the most contentious Attorney General advice since Lord Goldsmith ruled Blair’s Iraq war plan was legal.