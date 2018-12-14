Man Arrested After Being Found With Huge Stash Of Twirl Bars

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after being found with £200 worth of chocolate bars.

Police said the man was found with the chocolates – which included a huge stash of Cadbury Twirl bars - after being chased by an officer.

The man, who has not been named, was spotted “making off” from a shop in Hollins Road, Oldham.

He was spotted by officers who were on their way to a Christmas dinner with the local community, Greater Manchester Police said.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the force added: “After a quick foot chase by PCSO Chadwick, male is detained and approx £200 worth of chocolate goods were recovered.”

After he was stopped, the man was also found to be carrying a kitchen knife.

He was also wanted for failing to appear at court.