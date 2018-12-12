Tory MPs were in tears as Theresa May told them she would not be fighting the next scheduled general election in a bid to save her premiership.

The prime minister addressed colleagues as they prepared to vote on whether to oust her from office.

Several loyal MPs present said May pledged not to fight the 2022 general election, but Brexiteers were not convinced.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins told HuffPost UK she was on the edge of tears at the point when May signalled she would not contest the election: “That was a heartfelt moment.

“She confirmed she would love to but she said she understands [the party]. She said her focus is absolutely on getting us the best deal for this country so that we can leave the EU, and do so in a positive way.”

Backbencher Gillian Keegan added: “The emotional point for me came when she said she had been an MP fo 20 years but a party activist for 20 years before that. She’s doing a great job trying to deliver Brexit and to be honest this party needs to grow a pair and get behind her now.”

But Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg was less impressed. “She said it wasn’t her intent to fight next election. But it was that word ‘intent’. It is a classic politician’s word. When she was asked directly if she would fight an election in the next year she mumbled,” he said.

Another Eurosceptic MP present said May “dodged the question” on whether she would contest a snap election in the next year, telling colleagues “she will be here as long as the party wants her”.