Sajid Javid Joins Brexiteers To Halt Theresa May’s Customs Plan

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street.

Theresa May’s Brexit ‘war cabinet’ has failed to reach agreement on Britain’s customs arrangements after Brexit - with the Prime Minister facing resistance from senior members of her top team to the plans. The Prime Minister has now asked officials to draw up “revised proposals” after the ‘hard Brexiteers’ had the upper hand and her inner circle was unable to unite behind one of the two options on the table. Even new Cabinet minister Sajid Javid, who backed Remain in the EU referendum, came out in the meeting against the “customs partnership” model, under which the UK would collect tariffs on behalf of the EU.

Appears the new Home Secretary has torpedoed May three days into the job and Sajid Javid said he was "new guy on the block" and had "significant concerns" about her Customs Partnership. PM "visibly shocked" to have lost the room - as per source. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) May 2, 2018

In any case, the alternatives had already been dismissed as “unworkable” by EU officials. The failure to settle on a firm plan relieves immediate pressure on May, following days of rumours that Cabinet big beasts could be prepared to resign rather than accept customs union-lite membership. But it heightens the time pressure to find a workable alternative to the customs union ahead of next month’s European Council summit in Brussels. Downing Street sources said ministers recognised that there were “challenges” with both of the proposed solutions, first put forward last summer. Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins and his team are expected to come forward with amended proposals swiftly so that ministers can arrive at a preferred option, possibly as early as next week. Their opposition came after Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers signalled that they regarded the partnership plan – branded “cretinous” by Jacob Rees-Mogg – as unacceptable, because it would deliver Brexit in name only. The Home Secretary and Defence Secretary are understood to have joined senior Brexiteers like Boris Johnson, David Davis and Liam Fox in voicing a preference for the so-called “maximum facilitation” arrangement – known as “Max Fac” – which would use new technology to avoid the need for border checks in Ireland.

PA Wire/PA Images Newly-appointed Home Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Downing Street.