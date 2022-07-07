Theresa May Dances Like No-One's Watching As Boris Johnson Exits

After her lecture, she was asked what she would want to see in a new prime minister and said: “I would want see somebody who wants to concentrate on healing division, who wants to unite the country and unite the party.

“This is so important going forward.

“I am concerned when I look at some other countries and the polarisation of politics in the United States, for example.

“I think that we need to ensure that we avoid going down that very polarised route of politics and society.”

May said: “The key task of somebody coming in as prime minister is going to be dealing with the current situation with the cost-of-living crisis.

“There are some difficult messages for people there.

“I think it’s important that somebody comes in who is willing to be honest with people about what the issues are and what the potential solutions are, and how we might get to there and the difficulties there will be on the way.”

May was answering questions after delivering the James Brokenshire lecture on “public service and restoring faith in politics” at the Institute of Government.