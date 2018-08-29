Theresa May Is In Africa And Twitter Is Not Happy

PA Wire/PA Images

As the prime minister began the second leg of a three-day trip across three countries in the African continent in a bid to bolster Britain’s post-Brexit position, Twitter had some complaints. Users of the social network, including historian Mary Beard, took it upon themselves to impart a quick geography lesson upon news outlets who appeared to be struggling. Amid reports of Theresa May’s attempts to “secure a trade deal with Africa”, the Cambridge classics professor pointed out: “I think it might be a good idea if UK media made it rather clearer that “Africa” was not a single country.. as in “trade deal with Africa”?????” The PM has spent this week visiting South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, but some reports failed to acknowledge the continent is made up of multiple countries and economies.

I think it might be a good idea if UK media made it rather clearer that "Africa" was not a single country.. as in "trade deal with Africa"????? — mary beard (@wmarybeard) 29 August 2018

A tweet from BBC News announcing the trip was one of the first to receive criticism on social media. People responded by reminding the broadcaster that “Africa” was not specific enough for the second-largest continent in the world, made up of 54 countries.

Africa the country or Africa the continent? Lol — Minty Ross (@fillesdeharriet) 27 August 2018

Any particular area (north, south, east, west, central) or country? It’s rather a huge continent... — Dr. Karen Schafheutle #FBPE 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@KSchafheutle) 27 August 2018

And the BBC wasn’t alone – Downing Street’s official Twitter account was also guilty of committing what many users branded a blunder.

PM @Theresa_May sets out her vision for a renewed partnership between the UK and Africa, seeking to maximise shared opportunities and tackle common challenges #UKAfrica pic.twitter.com/g0NJ0glPvS — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) 28 August 2018

Irene Davies tweeted: “Why say Africa? Every country in Africa is so different”. Some argued the over-generalisation was similar to oft-criticised coverage that discusses “Europe” instead of specific countries. But Frances Coppola, a writer for Forbes, pointed out the use of the continent’s name also misrepresents the nature of the negotiations. Coppola said as well as being a “roll over” of an existing trade deal rather than a new one, the claim that May has struck a trade deal with “Africa” obscures the fact that the deal is with six southern African nations, not the entire continent.

No, @SkyNews, Britain has not struck a trade deal with the continent of Africa. It agreed to roll over an existing EU agreement with some nations in the southern part of the continent. — (((Frances Coppola))) (@Frances_Coppola) 28 August 2018

Twitter user @Elobela83 argued that journalists could go the extra mile by taking steps to dispel lingering myths about the continent being a single country.

How about calling it a tour then, or mentioning the countries she will be visiting? Is not that hard to make it clear, especially to those that (unfortunately) already think is a country. #educateppl — Ivan Leithoff Lobela (@Elobela83) 27 August 2018

Descriptions and reports of Africa as if it were a country in and of itself have been subject to criticism and debate for a number of years, even inspiring the tongue-in-cheek name for “Africa is a Country”, an online outlet founded in 2009. A number of politicians have also found themselves subject to scrutiny over the error. Sarah Palin was called out in 2008 by Fox News chief political correspondent Carl Cameron, who claimed she “didn’t understand that Africa was a continent, rather than a series, a country just in itself.” Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson also fell foul of the misconception, referring to Africa as “That Country” during a Conservative Party conference speech in 2016. But the award for the most impassioned response goes to Twitter user @lajidefemi, reacting to an unrelated story by ABC, which claimed Rihanna was to give profits from her Fenty Beauty line to “African students”.

@wsyx6 AFRICA IS A CONTINENT!



REPEAT AFTER ME, AFRICA IS A CONTINENT! !

Not a street, not a town, not a tribe, not a country.....it's an entire continent. Sue your geography teachers. — Femi (@lajidefemi) 28 August 2018