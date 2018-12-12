Whether it’s England’s World Cup matches, the I’m A Celeb final or Strictly Blackpool week, television has a knack for uniting the nation.

And this evening we have a surprise last-minute entry for Event Television Moment Of The Year as a man in a suit stands alone and announces whether we still have a prime minister or not, while the nation watches from the sofa.

As with the best live television, everything is pretty much up in the air. But what can we expect from the mid-season finale of Brexit?

The Set Will Probably Look Shit

There’s no budget for this. Heck, there’s no budget for anything and it’s only going to get worse once we exit the EU, probably. It’s unclear where the unlikely star of tonight’s show, 1922 Committee Chairman Graham Brady, will choose to hold his press conference but don’t expect a magnificent backdrop. A member of our politics team has reliably informed me will just be “somewhere in Westminster”, which is very non-committal if you ask me. It’s almost like he was busy writing about news while I do weird takes for normal people.

It’s Going To Take Ages To Get Going

The vote will take place behind closed doors between 7.30pm and 9pm - but this hasn’t stopped the BBC clearing its schedule to cover it. Expect a couple of hours of rambling and guessing, you can skip this bit and just rewatch last weekend’s Strictly to be honest. Presumably on ITV they will then go to an ad break just before its announced to prolong the suspense.

The Villains From A Season Or So Ago Are Back

MPs Charlie Elphicke and Andrew Griffiths are both currently suspended for alleged misconduct, but it seems they may have their suspensions lifted - which will allow them to have a say in tonight’s no-confidence vote.

It’s a choice to bring back largely forgotten characters in the hope they can bolster the protagonist’s odds but we’ll run with it on this occasion.

The Ghosts Of Brexit Past Will Emerge

Rumour has it that if you merely whisper the words “48 letters”, Jacob Rees-Mogg will appear behind you on a penny-farthing.