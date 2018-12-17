Theresa May has been accused of ‘running scared’ of Jeremy Corbyn after she refused to allow all MPs a vote of confidence in her premiership and her handling of Brexit.

The prime minister rejected the move despite claims that it could unite the Tory party and her DUP allies in the face of growing calls for a general election.

On yet another day of high drama at Westminster, government sources confirmed that parliamentary time would not be granted to allow the vote to take place on Tuesday.

The vote, which would have been non-binding, but is part of a wider effort by Labour to ramp up the pressure on May less than a week after 117 of her own MPs – a third of her party - declared she should be replaced as Tory leader.

Labour party chair Ian Lavery told HuffPost UK: “The Prime Minister has spent the last week running away from Parliament. She pulled the vote last week, promising to go back to Brussels to get a better deal. She failed.

“Today with nothing new to say, she underestimated the mood of Parliament. It is clear that members on all sides of the House want a meaningful vote straight away on her botched Brexit deal, yet she continues to show contempt for parliament.

“With even her Cabinet in open rebellion and collective responsibility all but abandoned, she is now running scared of Labour’s vote of no confidence.”

With just three days until the Commons rises for its Christmas break, the vote would have been a test of opinion of both pro and anti-Brexit critics of the PM, as well as the DUP.