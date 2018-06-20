Theresa May has condemned Donald Trump for his “deeply disturbing” policy towards migration which has seen children separated from their parents and held in cages.

But the prime minister said despite the widespread outrage she would not be withdrawing her invitation for Trump to visit the UK in July.

“The pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong. This is not something we agree with. This is not the UK’s approach,” she told MPs during prime minister’s questions.

May said she she “unequivocally” believed what the US administration was doing on its border was “wrong”.

She told the Commons it was important Trump’s visit went ahead as the UK as the two countries had “key shared interests”.

May added: “When we disagree with what they are doing we say so.”