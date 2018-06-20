Fox News Corey Lewandowski, left, appeared to mock the plight of a 10-year-old girl who was forcibly separated from her mother at the US-Mexico border

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager sparked outrage after he appeared to mock the plight of a girl with Down syndrome who had been separated from her mother at the US-Mexico border.

The 10-year-old’s ordeal was highlighted by Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray at a press conference on Tuesday.

It followed reports of Trump’s administration operating three “tender age” shelters for children forcibly split from their parents under the President’s hard-line immigration policy.

Appearing on Fox News yesterday, Corey Lewandowski rolled his eyes when discussing the girl’s separation and responded with the words “Womp womp”, incensing his opponent, Democrat Zac Petankas.

Petankas responded: “How dare you! How dare you!”