Theresa May Asks MPs To Vote In 'National Interest' As She Defends Her Brexit Deal As Best For Constituents

Prime Minister Theresa May has defended her Brexit plan as the best for MPs’ constituents as she urged politicians to vote “in the national interest” when her deal goes to Parliament next month.

May warned that the country would not prosper if politicians did not unite around her plan, and said rebel Tory MPs would leave Britain divided if they went against her in the upcoming meaningful vote.

She said: “I am asking every MP to think about delivering on the Brexit vote, doing it in a way that’s in the national interest, doing it in a way that’s in the interests of their constituents because it protects the jobs and livelihoods of their constituents.”

May also ruled out a Norway-style Brexit as a ‘plan B’ if her deal fails to win votes in parliament on December 11.

The option, which is favoured by over a third of her cabinet as an alternative plan, would see Britain have full access to the single market and would prevent a hard Irish border.

But May said such an agreement would not deliver on the EU referendum vote as it would not end freedom of movement.