Theresa May Sidesteps Question On What Benefits EU Migrants Can Claim After Brexit

Theresa May has sidestepped a question on what benefits EU migrants will be allowed to claim in the UK post-Brexit.

The government had previously promised that EU nationals would be barred from collecting in-work benefits unless they have been employed for at least four years.

Ministers have also said the UK will operate a skills-based visa system in future, with EU nationals having the same rights as migrants from anywhere in the world.

But the political declaration published on Thursday, which sets out the future relationship the UK will have with the European Union, states that the UK will “consider addressing social security co-ordination” for migrants.

And whether the UK will now negotiate a different benefits system for EU nationals is now in question.