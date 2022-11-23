Theresa May Tells SNP To End Their 'Obsession' With Breaking Up UK

Theresa May Parliament TV

Theresa May told the SNP to end their “obsession with breaking us apart” after the Supreme Court shut down their latest bid for a second referendum.

The former prime minister slapped down Nicola Sturgeon’s party, telling the Commons they should now put the people of Scotland first “for once”.

She made the comments just a few hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish government cannot organise its own independence referendum.

The former prime minister said on Wednesday: “Scotland is a proud nation with a unique heritage. It is a valued member of our family of nations, a union of people bound through the generations by shared interests.

“Does my right honourable friend agree with me that this morning’s Supreme Court decision gives the Scottish nationalists, the SNP, the opportunity for once to put the people of Scotland first and end its obsession with breaking us apart?”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak replied: “My right honourable friend put it very well.”

In a blow for Sturgeon, a panel of five judges said that as constitutional matters are “reserved” to Westminster, the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for indyref2.

Announcing the unanimous ruling, Supreme Court president Lord Reed said: “The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

Reacting to the ruling, Sturgeon said “Scottish democracy will not be denied”.