Theresa May's Brexit Deal Is 'Doomed', Says Ex-Ally Michael Fallon

Theresa May’s deal is “doomed” and Brexit should be delayed in order to secure a better agreement, former defence secretary Michael Fallon has said.

Fallon, who had been one of the prime minister’s closest allies, issued the warning as the PM headed for Wales and Northern Ireland to try to sell the deal she brought back from Brussels on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Tuesday morning, Fallon said: “My fear is that this deal gives us the worst of all worlds – no guarantee of smooth trade in the future and no ability to reduce the tariffs that we need to conclude trade deals with the rest of the world.

“So, unless the House of Commons can be persuaded somehow that those are possible, then I think, yes, the deal is doomed.”

Fallon added: “If it’s possible to get a better deal, to send the negotiators back to Brussels for two or three months, to postpone the actual leaving date for two or three months, I still think that in the long term that would be in the best interest of the country.”

MPs are due to vote on the government’s deal on December 11 – and all signs point to the prime minister losing.

Tory backbenchers are furious at the agreement which they worry will keep the UK indefinitely tied to the EU without the ability to strike independent trade deals.

May has already survived an attempted coup by hardline Brexiteers who tried to oust her ahead of the EU rubber-stamping the deal.