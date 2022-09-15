Why Everyone Is Talking About Therese Coffey And The Oxford Comma

Therese Coffey has sparked an angry backlash after ordering NHS staff to stop using the Oxford comma.
In case you were wondering, an Oxford comma is a punctuation mark used by some people after the last item on a list and before “and” or “or”.
The new health secretary and deputy prime minister issued the bizarre edict in an email shortly after taking up her role.
According to a report in the Financial Times, also told workers to “be positive” and stop using “jargon” in their written notes.
But it was her insistence on avoiding the Oxford comma which had led to criticisms of her “patronising” approach.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were especially unforgiving.
One - using an Oxford comma - said: “Therese Coffey can take a running jump, give her head a wobble, and get in the bin.”
Others said Coffey should concentrate on improving NHS performance rather than staff’s grammar.
SNP MP Stewart McDonald said the row showed Coffey had “totally lost it”, while others said it was proof the minister was not up to the job.
It is not the first time Coffey has made clear how much she dislikes an Oxford comma.
In 2015, she tweeted: “Apologies for posting that graphic which included an Oxford comma (one of my pet hates).”
And in 2011, she said she “cannot bear it and constantly remove it. Rant over”.