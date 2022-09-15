Why Everyone Is Talking About Therese Coffey And The Oxford Comma

Therese Coffey is health secretary and also deputy prime minister. James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Therese Coffey has sparked an angry backlash after ordering NHS staff to stop using the Oxford comma.

In case you were wondering, an Oxford comma is a punctuation mark used by some people after the last item on a list and before “and” or “or”.

The new health secretary and deputy prime minister issued the bizarre edict in an email shortly after taking up her role.

According to a report in the Financial Times, also told workers to “be positive” and stop using “jargon” in their written notes.

But it was her insistence on avoiding the Oxford comma which had led to criticisms of her “patronising” approach.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were especially unforgiving.

One - using an Oxford comma - said: “Therese Coffey can take a running jump, give her head a wobble, and get in the bin.”

Therese Coffey can take a running jump, give her head a wobble, and get in the bin #oxfordcomma https://t.co/W5Coyu33Xi — I Thought the Law (@ThoughtLaw) September 15, 2022

Others said Coffey should concentrate on improving NHS performance rather than staff’s grammar.

Oxford commas are not the problem @theresecoffey; the problem is the systemic underfunding and undermining of the NHS under the last 12 years of Tory rule. The Oxford comma?! How dare you show such contempt for the NHS? I am disgusted. — Christopher Morrison (@drcmorrison) September 15, 2022

6.8m people waiting for NHS England appointment; 132,000 vacancies, lack of beds; real wage cuts for staff, ambulances delayed



Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey tells staff to “be positive” and avoid “Oxford commas”.



Tories do live in a parallel universe.https://t.co/Yt0R2NBI4s — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) September 15, 2022

SNP MP Stewart McDonald said the row showed Coffey had “totally lost it”, while others said it was proof the minister was not up to the job.

‘Staff were also told to avoid using “Oxford commas” — referring to the contested punctuation mark that precedes the last item on a written list.’ Totally lost it. https://t.co/IldjzwOna6 — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) September 15, 2022

An Oxford Comma is what you slip into when someone talks absolute rubbish.



Confidently predicting Therese Coffey is going to be an utter disaster as Health Secretary. pic.twitter.com/EQoQnhtgwV — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 15, 2022

It is not the first time Coffey has made clear how much she dislikes an Oxford comma.

In 2015, she tweeted: “Apologies for posting that graphic which included an Oxford comma (one of my pet hates).”

Apologies for posting that graphic which included an Oxford comma (one of my pet hates) — Thérèse Coffey (@theresecoffey) April 11, 2015

And in 2011, she said she “cannot bear it and constantly remove it. Rant over”.