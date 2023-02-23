Therese Coffey Roasted For Saying 'Cherish' Turnips, Forget Tomatoes

Therese Coffey and some turnips. PA News/Getty

Twitter has been digging for jokes after the environment secretary suggested eating turnips could help avoid the UK’s fruit and vegetable shortages.

Supermarkets have been rationing fresh produce after bad weather in north Africa and southern Europe has disrupted the UK’s supply chain (some, however, are insisting Brexit is to blame too).

Speaking to MPs in the commons, Therese Coffey, the minister in charge of food supplies, insisted that ongoing shortages will be a temporary issue that should be resolved in two to four weeks.

The Tory MP added the UK should “cherish the specialisms” it has and a “lot of people would be eating turnips right now” under a seasonal food model – rather than thinking about lettuce, tomatoes and similar fresh food.

It quickly prompted a pile-on ...

Hello @McDonaldsUK are you going to start offering a bacon, lettuce and turnip quarter pounder or do you hate Britain? https://t.co/wSDDQl5j5h — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) February 23, 2023

Who will be the first Oxbridge Educated SW1 residing columnist with two Lords and a Baroness in their immediate family to write an op-ed about how it's only Europhile Islington luvvies that are so spoilt they don't consider tomatoes and turnips interchangeable? — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 23, 2023

Did anyone get "cherish a turnip" in Brexit Bingo?https://t.co/K46p1VTnsH — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) February 23, 2023

have to be honest I did not enjoy this afternoon's cheese and turnip sandwich, 3/10 avoid https://t.co/ARNx2oTOQ5 — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 23, 2023

Turnips are an unfairly maligned vegtable. Some of them have even managed to get promoted to the cabinet. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 23, 2023

Eat those great British specialisms! Grow fat on our bountiful turnips, meat pies and racism! https://t.co/txwFG7c5EU — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) February 23, 2023

Of course, the Marie Antoinette comparison was a go-to reference.

Imagine if the Brexit slogan had been 'Let them eat turnips'. Would they have won 52%? https://t.co/bBdv9xfQBh — Jenni Russell (@jennirsl) February 23, 2023

Newspaper graphics departments now working overtime on Coffey as Marie Antoinette: “Let them eat turnips!” https://t.co/o8H0hs7Tas — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) February 23, 2023

And hats off to Margaret Hodge for that rarest of things: a politician cracking a good joke.