UK Twitter Proves Again That Being Short On Salad Doesn't Mean Being Short On Jokes

We might not have many tomatoes, cucumber or peppers right now, but we do have an abundance of dry British humour to spare.
Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have all announced they are rationing salad ingredients for a few weeks, supposedly due to poor weather in southern Europe.
“Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa,” an Asda spokesman explained.
“We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for.”
Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Waitrose are yet to introduce restrictions on how many vegetables consumers can buy at a time, but experts have warned that these delays could last for weeks.
Still – Twitter is managing to see the funny side of this pretty bleak period.
For instance, the jokes about Liz Truss and the lettuce which outlasted her have returned.
Others are going back to basics, and bargaining off their fresh produce.
Of course, there are the subtle (and not so subtle) digs at the consequences of Brexit.
Former Brexit secretary and current deputy PM Dominic Raab got an unflattering mention.
Even ITV’s This Morning with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby got dragged (they offered to pay people’s energy bills as part of a game at the height of the energy crisis in September).
And then, there were the forward-planners.