These Are The High Profile Tories Set To Lose Their Seats At The Election

Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt and Jacob Rees-Mogg all face the axe. PA Images

A number of big-name Tories are on course to lose their seats at the general election, according to the latest polls.

Two major surveys published last night by YouGov and the More in Common think-tank both suggested Labour are on course for a landslide victory.

The Tories would see the number of MPs they have in the Commons plummet as voters turn on the party which has run the country for the past 14 years.

Among those on course to be booted out of parliament are several high-profile figures who have held senior government jobs - as well as one potential leadership contender.

According to both polls, defence secretary Grant Shapps will fail to hold on to his Welwyn Hatfield seat, while they also agree that justice secretary Alex Chalk will lose in Cheltenham.

Science, innovation and technology secretary Michelle Donelan faces the axe in Melksham and Devizes, while former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to be booted out in North East Somerset and Hanham.

Welsh secretary David Davies is also on course to lose in Monmouthshire.

The most high-profile casualty of the evening is set to be Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, who has twice failed to become Tory leader and is hotly tipped to throw her hat into the ring again if Rishi Sunak quits after the election.

Other ministers tipped for the political scrapheap include Jeremy Hunt, Mark Harper, Mel Stride, Victoria Prentis and Johnny Mercer.

Shapps rang Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates last night, unaware that he was live on TV at the time discussing the YouGov poll.