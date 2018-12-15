Three Christmas Recipes For People With Cancer To Make Food Feel Festive Again

Food is a central part of Christmas, but when you’re receiving cancer treatment, a bland turkey dinner or dry nut roast can be the last thing you want to eat.

It’s not unusual for cancer and cancer treatments to cause problems with eating, including a loss of appetite, a sore mouth and changes in taste, according to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Rhiannon Bradley, who was diagnosed with both thyroid cancer and breast cancer before the age of 33, previously told HuffPost UK chemotherapy and radiotherapy left her with a metallic taste in her mouth. She felt like her gums had been stripped “red raw” and could barely taste any flavour.

Rhiannon was helped by Life Kitchen – a free cookery class with adapted recipes for people with cancer and their loved ones. But for those unable to attend a session, Macmillan has teamed up with Greene King to create some treatment-friendly Christmas recipes for you to try at home.