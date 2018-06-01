Family Days Out: Places To Take Your Dinosaur-Loving Kids

Have a dinosaur-obsessed child? Luckily for you, there are plenty of parks, museums and attractions across the UK where the pre-historic creatures are on show.

From adventures watching giant dinosaurs roaming around, to spots where kids can make their own discoveries in an excavation pit, have a look at our five picks for a family day out below, and if you know any other dino-inspired days out, let us know in the comments below.

Crystal Palace Dinosaurs

Where? London.

Price: Free.

Tip: Children might benefit from bringing a pair of binoculars.

Crystal Palace park has a collection of over 30 dinosaur statues, which were created in 1854. This set is said to be the first ever attempt in the world to model dinosaurs full-scale. The statues are viewed from a distance and cannot be climbed, but try and see if your kids can count all the dinosaurs they can find. Our understanding of dinosaurs has moved on a lot since the models were built, so they are more like monsters from your kids’ imaginations than accurate representations of ancient fierce lizards.

The site is step-free so buggy-friendly, but it is accessible on an unpaved footpath, which can be muddy in wet weather. Find out more about the dinosaurs here.