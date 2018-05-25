Family Days Out: Places To Inspire Book-Loving Kids

Inspire and encourage your children’s love of reading by visiting places where bookworms will be in their element.

Local libraries are a great place to start, as many offer far more than just book lending services. Some put on free activities for under-fives including rhyming and story time, so it’s worth checking out what’s going on this week.

There are alsoe many places across the UK bringing children’s stories to life in exhibitions or adventure trails, such as Pooh Sticks at Ashdown Forest and Roald Dahl’s story centre, both of which have featured before in our Family Days Out series.

Why not head out to:

Brownsea Island, Dorset

Why? It’s a beautiful National Trust site, as well as a book-inspired location.

Have your kids read Enid Blyton? If not, make sure they do pronto before heading on this day out. Enid Blyton was from London but she would frequently visit Dorset. Whispering Island from ‘The Famous Five’ series was based on Brownsea Island in Poole. You can visit the island that inspired the books by taking a ferry from Poole Harbour. The island is now owned by the National Trust and is a fab family day out. Prices cost £7.20 for adults and £3.60 for kids. Find out more here.