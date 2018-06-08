You don’t have to wait until you go on holiday somewhere warm to head to a waterpark with your family, because there are plenty here in the UK (and they’re designed with our weather in mind).

If your children love playing in the pool and want to take it up a notch with flumes, slides and whirlpools, plan a day out in a water wonderland.

Top tip: Before you go, check if the centre has height restrictions for certain slides, so your kids aren’t disappointed when they get there.

Calypso Cove Waterpark

Where? Barnsley, South Yorkshire.



Price: Adults from £6.60, children from £5.30, under-threes £2.

This island-themed waterpark will keep your kids entertained for hours and you will probably enjoy it just as much, too. There are flumes, slides and large waves to battle. Can you brave the Terror Torrent, the fastest indoor flume in the park? Or the Eruption, where you slide down inside a volcano? There’s also Coconut Creek for toddlers to make sure they don’t miss out on all the fun. Find out more here.