This 8-Year-Old Footballer Went Blind Last Year, Now He's Training With England

An eight-year-old boy refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a footballer after going blind a year ago, and is now training with England.

Mikey Poulli, from London, lost his sight last year after being diagnosed with an inherited rare eye condition, rod cone dystrophy, for which there is no cure. When his local football team said he could no longer play with them because it could be dangerous for him and other players, his family didn’t give up. “This broke his (and our) heart,” his dad John tells HuffPost UK.

The family found a visually impaired session at Tottenham Football Club at its Centre of Excellence. “The coach there took one look at Mikey’s ability and ball control and called me up the next day to ask for my consent to contact the English FA,” explains John.

“He has since taken part in monthly group sessions with England football team at Brighton FC’s training centre, and received FA funding for weekly sessions. Jon Pugh [Team GB and England blind football head coach], I’ve been told, is counting down the days until he is old enough to play for the national team already.”