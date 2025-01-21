According to the World Health Organization (WHO): “Anemia is major public health concern, mainly affecting young children, pregnant and postpartum women, and menstruating adolescent girls and women.”

Additionally, the NHS explains that anaemia is the general term for having either fewer red blood cells than normal or having an abnormally low amount of haemoglobin in each red blood cell.

Iron-deficiency anaemia is the most common type, affecting an estimated 3% of men and 8% of women, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

While the condition can cause debilitating symptoms, it is manageable with the right care.

What causes anaemia?

The are actually a plethora of causes for anaemia, ranging from something as simple as your diet to underlying health conditions. According to the healthcare providers at Bupa, these are the three main causes:

Your body isn’t creating enough healthy red blood cells

This is often due to an iron deficiency, but can also be because of low Vitamin B12 and folate in your diet, too. Bupa states that these could contribute to your deficiencies:

Pregnancy. Pregnant people require more iron and folate than normal, meaning that the amount you get from your diet may no longer be enough. Speak to your doctor if you think this may be the case

Diet. Diets low in red meat or leafy greens such as spinach and cabbage can contribute to Vitamin deficiencies

Health conditions that impact the absorption of nutrients from your bowel, including Crohn’s disease and coealiac disease

Your body breaks down red blood cells too quickly

Bupa explains: “Even if you do make enough red blood cells, they can sometimes be broken down too quickly by your body. This is called haemolytic anaemia.

“Haemolytic anaemia can be triggered by an underlying health condition or by using medicines such as penicillin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).”

You’ve lost a lot of blood

While this is most often due to heavy periods, it can also happen as the result of major surgery, injuries or even healh conditions such as piles and stomach ulcers.

How to add more iron to your diet

The NHS advises: that good sources of iron include:

liver (but avoid this during pregnancy)

red meat

beans, such as red kidney beans, edamame beans and chickpeas

nuts

dried fruit – such as dried apricots

fortified breakfast cereals

soy bean flour

However, the health service does urge that we should limit the amount of red and processed meat we eat. This is due to the probable link with bowel cancer.

What are the symptoms of anaemia?

According to the NHS, these are some of the most common symptoms to look for:

tiredness and lack of energy

shortness of breath

noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations)

paler than usual skin

headaches

However, the condition can also sometimes cause these symptoms:

hearing ringing, buzzing or hissing noises inside your head (tinnitus)

food tasting strange

feeling itchy

a sore tongue

hair loss – you notice more hair coming out when brushing or washing it

wanting to eat non-food items, such as paper or ice (pica)

finding it hard to swallow (dysphagia)

painful open sores (ulcers) in the corners of your mouth

nail changes, such as spoon-shaped nails

restless legs syndrome