This Spring Blossom News From The National Trust Will Definitely Shoo Away The Gloomy Monday Vibes

This winter has felt like it’s lasted for 6 months. Just weeks ago we were hit with freezing temperatures and snow, and Storm Larisa the UK with gales and blizzards that blasted almost every part of the country.

However, the tide is slowly changing with many parts of the UK expected to see a “truly incredible show” of spring blossom, according to the National Trust.

The cold temperatures in March matched with snow and the driest February in 2 years have set the flowering of the pink blossoms across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland back.

But, the National Trust shares that a milder and wetter April will cancel out the previous weather conditions with the launch of its annual blossom campaign.

“While we had a mild winter overall, the recent cold snaps have affected how quickly nature progresses, and we can see the effects of this across many of our gardens with blooms delayed,” Andy Jasper, head of gardens and parklands at the trust, said.

Jasper continues: “we are still in line for a truly incredible show where the delayed blossom will burst forth in waves across the country like an amazing Mexican floral wave – marking the reassuring moment that spring has arrived.”

The National Trust’s blossom campaign – which is now in its third year – inspires Brits to explore the spring blossom and share pictures online using the hashtag #Blossomwatch.