This Fascinating Video Shows Why Flash Floods Are So Bad After A Heatwave

University of Reading

We’re experiencing our second heatwave of the year in the UK and most of us are dreaming of rain. Temperatures reached 40ºC in July for the first time ever in some parts in country and this week, we’re expecting to see highs of 35ºC.

Although temperatures aren’t quite as hot this month, the current heatwave is likely to last for seven days, making it longer than the previous hot spell. There’s also a serious lack of rain, leading to hosepipe bans in some parts of the country.

Advertisement

Usually after a few days of sun, rain eventually follows. And while a little bit of rain is good news for the environment, this video shows that a lot of rain could be a problem.

In an experiment, Dr Rob Thompson from the University of Reading demonstrated how heavy rainfall after a drought can lead to flash floods.

In this experiment Dr Rob Thompson of @UniRdg_Met shows just how long it takes water to soak into parched ground, illustrating why heavy rainfall after a #drought can be dangerous and might lead to flashfloods. @R0b1et @UniRdg_water pic.twitter.com/zbb3xLTXdK — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) August 10, 2022

In the video, he puts a cup of water on wet grass, normal summer grass and grass after a heatwave. The cup of water after a heatwave doesn’t absorb into the grass compared to wet grass and normal grass.

Advertisement

One Twitter user asked Dr Thompson why the dry soil hardly absorbs any water.

“It gets compacted through the lack of water,” Dr Thompson replied. “But there’s a big factor from the small soil particles becoming hydrophobic (like the coating on waterproof coats) – which combines with water’s very strong surface tension meaning water molecules can’t fall through the small gaps.”

Ali Majdfar via Getty Images

Another user commented: “It may feel counter-intuitive, but dry ground just doesn’t absorb water as quickly. So as climate change exacerbates heatwaves and droughts AND heavy rain, flooding becomes a more dangerous probability.”