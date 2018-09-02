Thomas Cook Compensated Holidaymaker After Stay At Tourist Deaths Hotel In Egypt

PA Archive/PA Images Thomas Cook has compensated a traveller who fell ill at a hotel in Egypt

A holidaymaker has told how Thomas Cook compensated him last year after he became ill with food poisoning while staying at a hotel in Egypt which recently hit the headlines following the deaths of a British couple.

Nick Hawkins, 51, a warehouse manager from Witham, Essex, says the travel company paid him £2,000 after a doctor diagnosed Salmonella.

He says he became ill a few days into a seven-night family holiday at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada in June 2017.

John and Susan Cooper, who were both in their 60s and from Burnley, Lancashire, died on August 21 this year while staying at the hotel.