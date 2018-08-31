Facebook John and Susan Cooper died suddenly during a holiday in Egypt

John and Susan Cooper died suddenly on 21 August

Their bodies will be repatriated next week

Family sued Thomas Cook over illness at same hotel last month In the latest twist in the tragic story of a couple who died while on holiday in Egypt, it has been reported that two other people evacuated from the same resort were found to have the bacterial infection shigella. The mother and her young daughter were a part of a family of four who fell ill while on holiday in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, according to the Daily Telegraph. The family were told by an environmental health officer that samples showed they were suffering from the infection. They were among the guests evacuated from the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel after John and Susan Cooper died suddenly on 21 August. Shigella is a highly infectious condition which can cause diarrhoea and stomach cramps, and is a common cause of food poisoning. A lawyer for the unnamed family said it was a “crucial development”, and could indicate that “pathogens were present at the property”. Nick Harris, from law firm Simpson Millar, told the paper: “If you have an illness problem in an all-inclusive property with several hundred guests moving around, you can either close the place for a deep clean or attempt to deal with it while the guests remain in situ. “If you believe it’s in the water, additional chlorine might be added to it in an attempt to kill the bug, so it’s important to find out things such as what the Coopers drank that evening before they collapsed. “If there was a sickness bug that the hotel knew about, how did they deal with it?”

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED via Getty Images The Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada

Thomas Cook moved 300 guests out of the hotel as a precaution 24 hours after Mr and Mrs Cooper died after becoming aware of an increased number of illnesses. Chief executive Peter Fankhauser previously confirmed that 13 customers had food poisoning but were not in a serious condition. Fankhauser flew to Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the deaths with prime minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly and minister of tourism Rania Al-Mashat. Following the meeting, Al-Mashat said “detailed autopsies” were being conducted by a team of forensic pathologists. The process is expected to be concluded next week. She said: “When the pathologists have completed their detailed forensic analysis our priority will be, of course, to then contact the Cooper family in England to explain the findings as they, more than anyone, need to know what took away John and Susan. “Their bodies will then be repatriated next week with the Cooper family in England.”