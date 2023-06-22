Thousands Denied A Vote Because Of Tory Voter ID Law, Say Election Chiefs

A voter carrying his passport along with his poll card, as he makes his way to vote at The Vyne polling station in Knaphill. Andrew Matthews via PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of voters were barred from taking part in last month’s local elections because of the Tories’ voter ID law, election chiefs have revealed.

For the first time ever in Britain, voters were required to provide photographic proof of their identity in order to collect their ballot paper.

Advertisement

Ministers had argued that it was necessary to prevent voter fraud, despite there being no evidence that it is widespread problem in this country.

A report out today by the Electoral Commission found that around 14,000 who went to their polling station on May 4 were not given a ballot paper because they did not have the correct photographic identification.

Research found that 4% of all people who said they did not vote identified the new ID requirement as the reason.

The Electoral Commission said their data also suggested that disadvantaged groups were more likely to be impacted by the voter ID arrangements.

Advertisement

Opposition politicians said the report showed the new law was “a transparent attempt at voter suppression by Conservative ministers”.

Craig Westwood, the Electoral Commssion’s director of communications, policy and research, said: “The evidence suggests that the vast majority of voters were able to present an accepted form of ID at the May elections.

“But it also shows that some people were prevented from voting in polling stations due to the requirement, and significantly more did not attempt to because they lacked the required ID.”

He added: “We don’t want to see a single voter lose the opportunity to have their say. We are working to understand the challenges people faced, and will make recommendations that, with the engagement of Government and wider electoral community, will support the participation of all voters.”

Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted last month that the voter ID policy was an attempt at “gerrymandering” to boost the Tories - but that it had backfired because it kept more of their supporters out of the polling booths.

Advertisement

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “No legitimate voter should be locked out of democracy but that has been the effect of the Tories’ failed voter ID regulations.

“This evidence suggests shows that as well as those turned away at polling stations, many others did not attempt to vote because they lacked the required ID.

“It’s particularly alarming that under-represented groups look to have been more likely to have denied their say by these new barriers to voting. These strict rules are having a chilling effect on democracy.”

Lib Dem local government spokesperson Helen Morgan MP said: “It is an outrage that thousands of people were denied a voice at the local elections because of the Conservative Party’s Voter ID rules.

“Obstructing people’s right to vote like this in such a disproportionate way is a complete waste of money that undermines our democracy.

Advertisement

“It looks like a transparent attempt at voter suppression by Conservative ministers who are desperate to stop people from holding them to account by any means possible.”

Councillor James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, said: “It is a fundamental part of the democratic process that elections can run smoothly and effectively where every citizen is able to exercise their right to vote.