Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war rest in a Youth Hostel in Calais, northern France. via Associated Press

More than 43,000 households have offered to take in Ukrainian refugees as part of the UK government’s sponsorship scheme within hours of it opening.

Ministers set out details of the programme allowing individuals and organisations to offer a home to people fleeing the fighting in their homeland after Russia’s invasion.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said that figure was correct as of 9.30pm on Monday but was “continuing to rise”.

They confirmed that the Homes For Ukraine website “temporarily stalled” after it went live late on Monday afternoon due to the “enormous generosity of the British public” in offering to take in those fleeing the conflict with Russia.

Communities secretary Michael Gove announced the scheme as the government scrambled to make it easier for people to come to the UK following widespread criticism of its response so far.

Almost three million people have fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian attacks and civilians continued to find themselves caught up in the fighting on Monday.

Michael Gove’s Levelling Up dept tell Sky News that at 9.30pm over 43,000 people had applied to house Ukrainian refugees under Mr Gove’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, up from 20,000 at 6.30pm. — Jon Craig (@joncraig) March 14, 2022

It came after a Russian airstrike in central Kyiv killed one person and wounded six others, Ukrainian officials said, while two people were killed in the northern Obolonskyi district of the capital when artillery fire hit an apartment building.

There have been 1,663 civilian casualties since the invasion, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said, citing United Nations figures – although the true statistic may be far higher – with “indiscriminate Russian shelling and air attacks… causing widespread destruction”.

The UN’s refugee agency believes more than 2.8 million people have left Ukraine in search of safety.

The Russians claimed 20 civilians were killed in Donetsk by a ballistic missile launched by the Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian and Russian officials held further peace talks by video link and discussions are set to continue on Tuesday.

In the Commons, Gove said the Ukrainian people were “the victims of savage, indiscriminate, unprovoked aggression” and “their courage under fire and their determination to resist inspires our total admiration”.

Previously only Ukrainians with family members already settled in the UK could come.

But under the new scheme, sponsors can provide a route for Ukrainians without family ties to come to the UK.

Gove said “in recognition of their generosity” a tax-free monthly payment of £350 will be provided to people for each family they look after.

Sponsors can be of any nationality as long as they have permission to be in the UK for at least six months.

