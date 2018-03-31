Three Delicious Recipes For An Alternative Vegan Easter Dinner

Aimee Ryan for Wallflower Kitchen Copyright: The Vegan Society 2018

The more traditional option for an Easter dinner may be a carnivorous roast dinner, but there are actually plenty of gorgeous dishes you can swap in that are meat and dairy-free. This year, the Vegan Society has recommended the below recipes for a tasty, sustainable meal. So, whether you're vegan yourself or hosting one or two this Easter, give these alternative recipes a go.

Pinterest CLOSE Mushroom and leek pie

Serves: 4 Ingredients: 1 tbsp olive oil

2 medium leeks, trimmed and sliced into discs

3 gloves of garlic, minced

500g button mushrooms

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

A pinch of salt and pepper

1 tbsp dairy-free butter

2 tbsp plain flour

350ml dairy-free milk

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

A pinch of salt and pepper

1 roll vegan puff pastry

4 tbsp dairy-free milk, for glazing Method:

1. Add the olive oil to a large saucepan on a medium heat. Fry the leeks and garlic for 2 minutes to minutes to soften.

2. Add the mushrooms, herbs, salt and pepper and stir for a minute. Place the lid on top and cook for 8 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the dairy-free butter on medium heat. Add the flour and stir until combined. Slowly add in the milk, a tablespoon at a time and whisk, until you have a smooth thick mixture.

4. Stir in the nutmeg and season with salt and pepper.

5. Combine the cooked leeks and mushrooms with the sauce and leave to cool completely.

6. Make sure your puff pastry is at room temperature (if using frozen, leave at room temperature overnight) and preheat the oven to 200°C.

7. Add the leek and mushroom mixture to a pie dish and top with the puff pastry, cutting off any excess pastry around the edges.

8. Crimp the edges using a fork and score a criss-cross pattern on the top with a sharp knife. Dip a pastry brush in a little dairy-free milk and brush the top of the pie, to help it brown.

9. Cook for 25 minutes until golden brown. Serve straight away. Balsamic roasted new potatoes with asparagus

Serves: 4 Ingredients:

1kg new potatoes (such as Jersey Royal or another small, waxy variety) cut into quarters

250g asparagus tips, cut in half

2 tbsp garlic-infused olive oil

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

A generous pinch of salt and pepper Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200°C.

2. In a large roasting tin, add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt. Add the potatoes and toss to coat fully before roasting for 30 minutes.

3. After 30 minutes, add the asparagus with a little extra olive oil, if needed. Toss to coat and cook for a further 10 minutes.

4. Season with extra balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper.

5. Serve and enjoy! Lemon possets with shortbread

