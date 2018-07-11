With football fever currently sweeping the country, ‘Three Lions’ is on course to top the UK charts 22 years after it was first released.

As England have gone from strength to strength in the World Cup, the track’s popularity has soared and “It’s coming home” has fast become the nation’s favourite catchphrase.

Ahead of the England team’s semi-final match against Croatia tonight, we’ve dug out six surprising covers of the Baddiel and Skinner classic that are sure to get you in the mood for the biggest game in recent football history...

The Queen’s Guard