With football fever currently sweeping the country, ‘Three Lions’ is on course to top the UK charts 22 years after it was first released.
As England have gone from strength to strength in the World Cup, the track’s popularity has soared and “It’s coming home” has fast become the nation’s favourite catchphrase.
Ahead of the England team’s semi-final match against Croatia tonight, we’ve dug out six surprising covers of the Baddiel and Skinner classic that are sure to get you in the mood for the biggest game in recent football history...
The Queen’s Guard
The Queen’s Guard took some time out from, errr, guarding the Queen, to perform a brassed-up rendition of the song outside Buckingham Palace ahead of England’s quarter final match with Sweden. Although we wonder how Ma’am felt about all that racket going on in her front yard?
‘Adler auf der Brust’ - Mundstuhl
Ever thought about what ‘Three Lions’ might sound like in German? No? Us neither. But it turns out such a thing does actually exist, as Frankfurt team Eintracht having made their own version, which translates as ‘Eagles On The Chest’.
We have to admit, listening to it is all the sweeter knowing our old rivals are already out of the World Cup.
Norwich Cathedral Choir
Children’s choirs are not for everyone but even the coldest of hearts will be warmed by the Norwich Cathedral Choir’s take on the song.
The Royal Albert Hall organist
You’re in an empty Royal Albert Hall, you’re a skilled musician, and football is coming home, so naturally the only thing to do is bash out a rendition of ‘Three Lions’ on the organ, right?
That’s exactly what Graham Thorpe, a Royal College of Music Organ Scholar, did last week and it sounded bloody glorious.
The Birmingham Salvation Army
As we left Birmingham following our HuffPost Listens project last week, one member of our team captured the joyous moment members of The Salvation Army entertained shoppers with their take on the classic anthem.
The Squad ft. Robbie Williams and Russell Brand
This 2010 version of ‘Three Lions’ didn’t deviate too far from the 1996 one, but as well as changing the lyric of ’30 years of hurt’ or ‘all these years of hurt’, it also saw Robbie Williams and Russell Brand feature on it alongside David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.