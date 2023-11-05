This Is Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of BBC’s Time Season 2 Before

BBC prison drama Time returned to screens for season two last weekend, marking the arrival of a completely new cast.

Season two, however, welcomes an all-female and non-binary cast, which follows the experiences of people from different walks of life who end up in prison.

Here’s where you’ve seen the cast of Time season two before…

Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker plays Orla in Time BBC/Sally Mais

The British actor plays a single mother of three called Orla in Time. Most recently, she departed from her role as The Doctor in Doctor Who, a turn which made her the first woman to play the iconic character. She’s also featured in a number of British TV staples including Broadchurch and the third episode of Black Mirror, titled The Entire History of You.

Other credits include 2023 series One Night and 2017’s Trust Me, along with films like One Day, Attack The Block, St Trinian’s and A Thousand Kisses Deep.

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey plays Kelsey in Time BBC/Sally Mais

Bella Ramsey, who plays the “young, immature and lost” Kelsey in Time, thrilled viewers with their role as the fiery Ellie in this year’s apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us, based on the hit video game. They starred opposite Pedro Pascal as Joel, the disillusioned protagonist who forms a bond with Bella’s character in their search for the cure to a deadly virus.

Before that, Bella was cast as noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game Of Thrones and starred in Lena Dunham’s 2022 film Catherine Called Birdy.

Other previous credits include Becoming Elizabeth, His Dark Materials and The Worst Witch. You might also remember Bella played the daughter of Judy Garland in the Oscar-winning Judy starring Renée Zellweger.

Tamara Lawrance

Tamara Lawrance plays Abi in Time BBC/Sally Mais

Tamara Lawrance plays Abi in Time, a character doing a life sentence for a crime that she is trying to keep under wraps. She starred in the 2022 film The Silent Twins alongside Letitia Wright, and has acted in films including Boxing Day and Kindred.

Other TV credits include Invasion, Small Axe, The Long Song, No Offence and The Split.

Siobhan Finneran

Siobhan Finneran plays Marie-Louise O'Dell in Time BBC/Sally Mais

Siobhan Finneran returns in Time season two as prison chaplain Marie-Louise O’Dell. As well as featuring in the first season, previous TV roles range from Happy Valley, Downton Abbey, Benidorm, Heartbeat, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, The Reckoning, The Other One, The Stranger and The Confession.

Lisa Millett

Lisa Millett plays P.O. Martin BBC/Sally Mais

The actor plays Prison Officer Martin in Time, and has previously featured in shows like Early Doors, Warren, The Paradise, What Remains and Monroe. She also has credits in films like 2010’s Robin Hood starring Russell Crowe and Danny Boyle’s 2004 film Millions.

Julie Graham

Julie Graham plays Lou in Time BBC/Sally Mais

The Scottish actor is known for her roles in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Being Eileen and Shetland (2013).

She also has extensive TV credits that range from Doctor Who, Benidorm and The Bill.