Timothée Chalamet Reveals The Career Advice He Got From Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio / Timothée Chalamet AP/AP

Timothée Chalamet has received much acclaim in his relatively short acting career — and he credits the advice of fellow superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

Timothée told British Vogue that back in 2018 when he was first making a name for himself, the Titanic star graciously advised him about how to handle his career.

Advertisement

The advice? “No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” Timothée said.

It appears as though Timothée has taken Leo’s advice and has mostly made art films, save for last year’s sci-fi epic Dune.

The 26-year-old actor didn’t mention if Leonardo also offered dating advice, which is just as well since the 47-year-old’s predilection for dropping girlfriends after they turn 25 has made him the butt of recent jokes.

Although the Vogue interview is the first time the Call Me By Your Name star has thanked Leonardo by name, he’s mentioned the advice before.

Advertisement