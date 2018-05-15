With just days to go until the royal wedding, Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, told the TMZ celebrity news website that he won’t be attending the nuptials after it was revealed by a British newspaper that he had staged photos with a paparazzi photographer.

Thomas said he had also suffered a heart attack just days before the revelations and announced he would not be travelling to the UK to walk his daughter down the aisle in Windsor.

It was a huge scoop that sent the British press into a frenzy, and Tuesday’s front pages were dominated by the story. So how did TMZ, a site so often dismissed as being filled with celebrity fodder and gossip, get the scoop?

Launched in 2005, the website is the brainchild of Harvey Levin, a former lawyer who began working in television in the mid-1990s.

Levin started his career just as the OJ Simpson trial was dominating the news and, working as a reporter in Hollywood, Levin was tasked with reporting on all the action. When the trial finished, he took a couple of other TV jobs before being headhunted to spearhead a new project: TMZ - short for Thirty Mile Zone.

Levin set out with what was has been described a “crusader mentality”, determined to expose celebrity fakery and telling the real stories happening in Hollywood.

He started with a small team that included just one cameraman, but as the scoops rolled in – one of the first was a video of Paris Hilton crashing her car – the site’s popularity grew.

Fast forward to 2018 and TMZ has been responsible for some of the world’s biggest news stories, but its rise has not been without controversy.

On multiple occasions, Levin has been forced to defend the controversial practice of sources for information, and has faced sustained criticism that much of TMZ’s reporting invades the privacy of its subjects.

But through it all, the site has continued to lead the way on breaking entertainment news. Here are 7 of their biggest scoops...

Two hours before Jackson’s death was confirmed by other news outlets, TMZ reported that the star had been rushed to hospital. Their first article was filed within 20 minutes of the ambulance being called, and included details about who phoned the emergency services, the paramedics’ attempts at CPR and which family members were travelling to the medical centre.

Updates to the story included the exact time the 911 call was made.