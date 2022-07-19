Tobias Ellwood Has Tory Party Whip Removed By Boris Johnson

A spokeswoman for the Tory whips office said: “Tobias Ellwood MP has lost the Conservative Party whip following his failure to vote in support of the government in the confidence vote last night.”

Conservative sources said the Bournemouth East MP was warned in advance of that his permission to be away from the Commons at the time of the vote had been rescinded.

Other Tory MPs cancelled foreign trips and left sick relatives in order to vote, while another’s mother died yesterday morning and they still made it to the Commons in order to take part.

However, the whips office did not explain why 11 other Tory MPs who did not vote have not also been sanctioned.

Ellwood said in a statement: “Following my meeting yesterday with the president of Moldova I was unable to secure return travel due to unprecedented disruption both here and in the UK.

“I am very sorry to lose the whip but will now continue my meetings in Ukraine promoting the prime minister’s efforts here and specifically seeking to secure the re-opening of Odesa port so vital grain exports can recommence.”

The confidence motion was tabled by the government itself after it initially blocked Labour’s motion, arguing it was incorrectly worded.

MPs supported the motion by 349 votes to 238, a majority of 111 — despite moving against Johnson and triggering his resignation just two weeks ago.