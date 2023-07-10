Tom Cruise Don Arnold via Getty Images

As one of the world’s biggest movie stars, there are plenty of rumors floating around about Tom Cruise ― but he apparently found one story about himself particularly strange.

Chris McQuarrie, a longtime colleague of Cruise who directed the past three “Mission: Impossible” movies and“Top Gun: Maverick, recalled his first meeting with the actor during a recent interview with The Sunday Times newspaper.

McQuarrie said he asked Cruise in 2006 to share the “weirdest story you’ve heard about yourself.”

He said Cruise laughed and replied that the greatest myth about him was that people on set “were not allowed to look me in the eye.”

British actor Simon Pegg, Cruise’s friend and frequent co-star, told The Times that beneath “all the bizarre mythology” that surrounds Cruise, “he’s just a guy.”

“I like being normal with him,” Pegg said.

In 2020, a video of Cruise blowing up on the set of the seventh Mission: Impossible movie went viral around the world. In an expletive-filled tirade, the actor threatened to fire crew members who failed to follow pandemic restrictions, shouting: “If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone!”

“Everything that Tom cares about, in terms of his job, was at stake due to the pandemic,” Pegg explained to The Times. “For him there was a danger this virus could wipe cinema off the face of this earth.”

