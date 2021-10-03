Tom Daley Feared He Might Die After Being Rushed To Hospital With Covid: 'I Was Really Terrified'

Tom Daley feared he might die from Covid after he was rushed to hospital with the virus earlier this year. The Olympic diver revealed his previous battle with the virus in his new autobiography, Coming Up For Air: What I Learned from Sport, in which he says he was “terrified” that his “time was up”. In an extract published by The Times (£), the gold medallist said he contracted Covid in January and said his “lungs felt pressurised, as if they had sacks of rice around them”.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Tom Daley

He recalled: “Every time I stood up, I felt the room spinning and a blinding white light, as if I was going to faint, and as if I couldn’t get enough oxygen into my body.... “I honestly felt like I might die.” After initially beginning to feel better, Tom said his condition later deteriorated, recalling: “My head felt like I had a vice tightening around it and my oxygen levels were dropping.” A paramedic was then sent to examine Tom after he called 111, and given he had a history of pneumonia, they took him into hospital where an X-ray revealed he had “lots of blotches” on his lungs.

Clive Rose via Getty Images Tom took home gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year