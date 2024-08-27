Tom Daley's Knitted Swim Briefs Help Raise £10K For A Great Cause

Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 via Associated Press

And it’s now been revealed that the unique costume has been sold off to raise funds for a worthy cause.

The former Olympian recently teamed up with Malibu and the Royal Life Saving Society UK for a campaign dubbed “Don’t Drink And Dive”, which aimed to raise awareness about the importance of not swimming while under the influence.

Over the weekend, the knitted swimwear modelled by Tom in his campaign went up for auction on eBay, pulling in a hefty sum of £10K after a total of 112 bids, with the sum going to the water safety charity the RLSS UK.

Tom Daley pictured on Brighton Beach earlier this month Joe Pepler/PinPep

Tom’s “Don’t Drink And Drive” campaign highlighted the fact that 1 in 4 drownings in the UK are alcohol-related.

“I’ve always loved being in the water, but maybe more than most, I also understand its power and the need to respect it to stay safe,” he said.

“I’m proud to be working with Malibu and the Royal Life Saving Society UK to get this message out there. Stay safe and ‘Don’t Drink and Dive!’.”

More information on the campaign can be found on the official Don’t Drink And Dive website here.

After returning from another successful performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Tom recently announced his retirement from professional diving in an emotional interview with BBC News.

He’s also been sharing plenty of candid photos and videos from his time in Paris, including a group dance with his fellow Team GB divers in the spirit of “Brat summer”.