Tony Blair has backed tactical voting to deny both Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson an outright majority in the election.

In his biggest intervention in the 2019 election campaign, the former prime minister refused to say that Corbyn was a fit and proper person to become PM, and signalled that a more “suitable candidate” could be found to lead a minority administration.

Blair even suggested that Labour MPs could bypass their leader to work with Lib Dems and others to create a government of national unity in a hung parliament.

Speaking at a Reuters event in London, he warned that both a Corbyn-led government and a Boris Johnson majority would pose an “unwise” “risk for the country” and backed for the first time the idea of tactical voting on a case-by-case basis.

“The truth is: the public aren’t convinced either main Party deserve to win this Election outright. They’re peddling two sets of fantasies. And both, as majority Governments, pose a risk it would be unwise for the country to take,” he said.

Choosing his words carefully to avoid getting expelled from Labour, Blair said he would personally vote for his party but said he could “understand” why people in his own local constituency in central London would back Liberal Democrat Chuka Umunna.

“I can understand why people I know in the same constituency as me will be voting for Chuka….The Liberal Democrats can’t form a government, but they can play an important role in who does govern,” he said.

In a nod to support for former Tory independent MPs like David Gauke and Dominic Grieve, as well as other Conservatives, Blair also said that “there are good, solid mainstream, independent minded MPs and candidates in both parties”.

He said the public should recognised which MPs were best placed to get a hung parliament and “vote accordingly”.