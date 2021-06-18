PM’s Planning Reforms In ‘Tatters’ After By-Election Defeat, Tory Rebel Says

Boris Johnson’s planning reforms have been left in “tatters” following the Tories’ humiliating by-election defeat in Chesham and Amersham, a veteran MP has said. Sir Roger Gale told HuffPost UK the defeat was a “wake up call” for the prime minister amid a significant backbench rebellion over the plans, which MPs fear would concentrate house building in the party’s southern heartlands. The Liberal Democrats took the Buckinghamshire seat for the first time in its history, winning a majority of 8,028 over the Tories on a stunning 25% swing. The party focused heavily on the planning reforms in leaflets the seat, quoting Tory rebels including Theresa May attacking the policy.

Here it is. The anti-planning reform leaflet the Libs were handing out during the Chesham by-election.



Quotes from Theresa May (pictured) and IDS criticising the reforms. (One Tory MP who visited a dozen times told me these ‘cut through’) pic.twitter.com/MmSSq0W44S — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) June 18, 2021

The defeat has now intensified the rebellion, as MPs fear the pattern could be repeated across so-called “blue wall” southern traditional Tory seats. Gale said that on Tory WhatsApp groups on Friday “the only thing anybody is talking about is planning”. “The common theme is ‘me too, me too, me too’ - right across the south of England,” he told HuffPost UK. “They are worried about the policy. “But of course they’ve got an eye on their reelection chances.” Johnson on Friday stressed that there has been “misunderstanding” about the reforms, insisting the government would not build on green belt land. “What we want is sensible plans to allow development on brownfield sites,” he said. “We’re not going to build on green belt sites, we’re not going to build all over the countryside.” But Gale said the rebels were concerned about building on greenfield sites like agricultural land, stressing: “We’re not talking about green belt.”

The policy is in tatters