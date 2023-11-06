Tory Chaos As Minister Admits New Oil And Gas Plan Will Not Bring Down Energy Bills

Energy secretary Claire Coutinho said bills would not come down as a result of the new policy. Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

The Tories were plunged into chaos after a cabinet minister and Rishi Sunak contradicted each other over the government’s new oil and gas policy.

Energy secretary Claire Coutinho this morning admitted that plans to award North Sea licences annually would not bring down people’s bills.

But she was almost immediately contradicted by the prime minister, who claimed “the certainty of future licensing will help reduce energy bills as we’re less exposed to volatile international markets, benefitting families across the UK”.

The confusion came ahead of tomorrow’s King’s Speech, where the new plan will be formally announced.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning, Coutinho said: “It wouldn’t necessarily bring energy bills down, that’s not what we’re saying.”

Energy and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho was questioned on #BBCBreakfast about plans to annually award licences for oil and gas projects in the North Seahttps://t.co/4iotNzZhWs pic.twitter.com/KKYzfHXCKE — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 6, 2023

But barely two hours later, the PM posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the policy would cut bills.

Powering Britain, from Britain – will reduce our reliance on imports from hostile foreign regimes such as Russia.



The certainty of future licensing will also help reduce energy bills as we’re less exposed to volatile international markets, benefitting families across the UK. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 6, 2023

A Labour source told HuffPost UK: “Only this hapless Tory government could devise a King’s Speech that begins to fall apart before it’s even been delivered.

“But the energy secretary’s belated confession that their oil and gas plans won’t take a penny off people’s energy bills is a welcome dose of reality for the prime minister.

“Only Labour will bring down bills by investing in homegrown clean power that we control in Britain.”