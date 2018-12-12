The Tories Are Tearing Chunks Out Of Each Other Ahead Of Theresa May Confidence Vote

Phil Noble / Reuters

Civil war has broken out in the Conservative Party, with the triggering of a no confidence vote in Theresa May sparking a flurry of blue-on-blue attacks. The prime minister is facing another fight for her political survival after it was announced early on Wednesday that the threshold of MPs required to potentially topple her had been reached. But the news led to an extraordinary spate of personal attacks as the febrile atmosphere among sections of the Tory party burst out into the open. Tory MP Calls Colleague ‘A C**t’ At Bus Stop Late on Tuesday, as rumours swirled of May’s imminent challenge, Jim Murphy tweeted how he overheard three Tory MPs at a bus stop in London. The former Scottish Labour leader even claimed to have heard one of the group use the word “c**t”. “I’m not sure that this Brexit thing is going to end well,” he tweeted.

I’m standing at bus stop in central London and just overheard 3 men arguing with one another.

I turned around when one called the other a c**t.

It was only then that I noticed it was 3 Tory MPs going ‘blue on blue’.

I’m not so sure that this Brexit thing is going to end well. — Jim Murphy (@glasgowmurphy) December 11, 2018

‘And Jacob Rees-Mogg ... It Won’t Be You’ And when Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 committee, finally made it public that the all-important 48-letter threshold had been reached, defence minister Tobias Ellwood turned his ire on rebel Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg. Replying to a tweet that “the country needs a new leader” Ellwood, who backs the PM, accused the chairman of the influential Tory faction the European Research Group (ERG) of “fuelling blue on blue” and of being “disloyal and disruptive”.

And JRM ... it’s not you.

You are fuelling blue on blue.

A disloyal & divisive characteristic disruptive to both Gov & Party- never rewarded by country we seek to represent.

Set your stall - and accept gracefully if you don’t get your way. You are part of a team. https://t.co/MQVNJqpaDb — Tobias Ellwood (@Tobias_Ellwood) December 12, 2018

He later told the BBC: “I’m content that this pincer movement by the European Research Group (ERG) is going to be found out. “We are going to have to lance this and recognise there has been a drag anchor on our party for some time. “They [the ERG] have tried for the second time to thwart the prime minister’s ambitions. “They should fall in line. Unless they do they should ask themselves if should they be part of the party.” MP Threatens To Leave Party If Boris Johnson Made PM South Cambridgeshire MP and Remain-backer Heidi Allen also laid bare the divisions running through the UK’s governing party, as she told reporters she would resign the Tory whip should Vote Leave talisman Boris Johnson seize May’s crown. “It’s disgraceful,” she said, referring to the rebels threatening May’s premiership. “It’s completely inward-looking. It displays that this is all about their egos and their desire for power.” When asked how she would feel were the former foreign secretary to become PM, Allen suggested she would leave the party, adding: “I would feel like an independent MP. There’s a lot of us who would do that.”

Utterly dismayed at the sheer indulgence being shown by some of my parliamentary colleagues at this time of National crisis. Quite why they think a change in leader is the right course of action is beyond me. — Heidi Allen MP (@heidiallen75) December 12, 2018

‘I Gather You Don’t Necessarily Want To Talk To Each Other’ Grantham MP Nick Boles, who also backs May and has been attempting to drive through a soft Brexit, took aim at his Brexiteer colleague Andrew Bridgen. Bridgen, who submitted a letter calling for the prime minister to be ousted in July, stormed off during a TV interview with the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire. It is thought he refused to engage in debate with fellow Leave voter and Brexit minister James Cleverly, who has given his backing to May. “I gather you don’t necessarily want to talk to each other,” said Derbyshire, before Bridgen promptly left. Boles said Bridgen was a “bellwether” who offers Tories “a good guide to what one should or shouldn’t do”, adding: “In all circumstances, I try to [do] precisely the opposite of what he recommends.”

In politics as in life, there are bellwethers - people who provide a good guide to what one should or shouldn’t do. Andrew Bridgen is one such. In all circumstances I try to precisely the opposite of what he recommends. https://t.co/dfKJup8tUA — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) December 12, 2018