Tory Civil War Erupts After Senior Peer Calls For Devolution To Be Put 'Into Reverse'

Lord Frost negotiated Boris Johnson's now-scrapped Brexit deal. Leon Neal via Getty Images

A Tory peer has sparked a furious backlash after calling for devolution to be put “into reverse”.

Lord Frost was condemned by several politicians from his own party over the comments, which he made in his Daily Telegraph column.

The former minister, who negotiated Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, said the SNP’s “implosion” provided an opportunity to re-visit the devolution settlements which created the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments.

He said: “Ministers should make it clear that, if re-elected, they will review and roll back some currently devolved powers.”

My @Telegraph column tonight.



The SNP’s implosion is a chance to put failing devolution into reverse.



"In its misgovernment and its control-freakery, the SNP has sown the wind and, let us hope, will now reap the political whirlwind."https://t.co/jSGuk57BNr pic.twitter.com/I3X8ISCxYV — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) April 19, 2023

One former Tory cabinet minister told HuffPost UK: “He’s an attention seeker - yesterday’s man.”

His views were also condemned by Conservative members of the Scottish Parliament.

Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr said he “strongly disagreed” with Frost’s article.

He said: “Devolution works. It’s the SNP that are failing.”

Strongly disagree with this article. A poor Scottish Government isn't justification to roll back devolution, any more than issues at the UKGOV are justification for Scottish separation.



Devolution works. It's the SNP that are failing. https://t.co/xe0KeDwFwG — Stephen Kerr MSP (@RealStephenKerr) April 19, 2023

Another Tory MSP Murdo Fraser, said: “This is nonsense. Devolution has allowed us to shine a light on SNP failures. The Conservatives will not be rolling it back.”

Donald Cameron, the Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, accused Lord Frost of talking “a load of baloney”.

He added: “Devolution hasn’t failed and no Conservative should want to reverse it.”

But SNP politicians said Lord Frost had given the game away about the Tories’ true intentions.

Westminster Tories eh!!!!! This is remarkably similar to Pritti Patel’s pitch to slash the Barnet Formula post 2014 to show us craven Scots how lucky we were to be allowed in this union. #YouYesYet? https://t.co/OIRbWZPfhz — Jim Fairlie MSP (@JimFairlieLogie) April 19, 2023

There is only one garuntee for a future of a Scottish Parliament representing The will of the people of Scotland and that is independence. Below is the alternative for those who still believe in the union👇👇 @theSNP https://t.co/P6hABzsGdf — Chris Law MP (@ChrisLawSNP) April 19, 2023